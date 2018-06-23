Kareena Kapoor, Saif pose with Taimur Ali Khan for his playschool photo

Taimur Ali Khan’s pictures are a hit online but his most recent picture, which has been shared on Instagram, is a unique one. Usually clicked with his famous parents, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, or his nanny, in this new photo Taimur can be seen with his playschool class mates. What’s even better is that each child is accompanied by his/her parent.

In the picture we see Kareena carrying Taimur as Saif stands close by. There are two other couples with their children, while five mothers can be seen with their kids.

Needless to say, Taimur looks adorable in a pale pink shirt, while Kareena is a white jeans and tee combination. Saif too is dressed casually in a track bottom and a tee. He also has a thick beard and moustache.

The Pataudi family is currently in London, enjoying a chilled out vacation in the British capital. Soon after the release of her film, Veere Di Wedding, Kareena left for London. She has been clicked having lunch with Saif. Kareena also teamed up for more lunch sessions with her Veere Di Wedding gang members, Sonam K Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor, who are in London too. The rest of the Kapoor clan, Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, her kids Samaira and Kiaan and parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita also joined them in London.

