 Kareena Kapoor, Saif pose with Taimur Ali Khan for his playschool photo | bollywood | Hindustan Times
  • Monday, Jun 25, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 25, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Kareena Kapoor, Saif pose with Taimur Ali Khan for his playschool photo

A playschool class photo featuring Taimur Ali Khan with his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan and father Saif is now online. The adorable picture has his other pint-sized class mates with thier parents as well.

bollywood Updated: Jun 23, 2018 15:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur are in London on a vacation.
Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur are in London on a vacation.(IANS)

Taimur Ali Khan’s pictures are a hit online but his most recent picture, which has been shared on Instagram, is a unique one. Usually clicked with his famous parents, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, or his nanny, in this new photo Taimur can be seen with his playschool class mates. What’s even better is that each child is accompanied by his/her parent.

In the picture we see Kareena carrying Taimur as Saif stands close by. There are two other couples with their children, while five mothers can be seen with their kids.

Needless to say, Taimur looks adorable in a pale pink shirt, while Kareena is a white jeans and tee combination. Saif too is dressed casually in a track bottom and a tee. He also has a thick beard and moustache.

The Pataudi family is currently in London, enjoying a chilled out vacation in the British capital. Soon after the release of her film, Veere Di Wedding, Kareena left for London. She has been clicked having lunch with Saif. Kareena also teamed up for more lunch sessions with her Veere Di Wedding gang members, Sonam K Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor, who are in London too. The rest of the Kapoor clan, Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, her kids Samaira and Kiaan and parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita also joined them in London.

#familylunch🥢 missing taimur ❤️ #londondiaries🇬🇧

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Promotional Feature