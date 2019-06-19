Kareena Kapoor to play Saif Ali Khan’s ex-girlfriend in Jawaani Jaaneman: reports

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor, who is currently in London with her family, may soon join husband and actor Saif Ali Khan on sets of his upcoming film as well - she is reportedly playing a cameo in Jawaani Jaaneman where he essays the role of a father.

A Deccan Chronicle report claimed that Kareena is playing Saif’s ex-girlfriend in the film that marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewala. “It has not been a happy ending for Saif and Kareena together in their films. People have rejected the pair together. Pata nahin (don’t know), why there is this obsession to cast them together. Agreed that it makes news, but it does not make sense for the trade. The film business gets excited only when the couple have given hits together,” the report quoted a trade source as saying.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan’s sister says she supports Kangana Ranaut all through

Kareena and Saif have worked together in films like Kurbaani, Agent Vinod and Tashan but none of the films worked at the box office.

Alaia, who plays Saif’s daughter in the film, said about her preparations in an interview to Mid Day, “It’s daunting, but it makes every cell in my body dance. I’m one of those who love to over-prepare, and am hence leaving for London a week in advance. I want to get into the skin of my character and study the script better. I’m working with established artistes who I admire, so I’m understandably nervous.”

Kareena is currently shooting for her portion in Irrfan Khan’s film, Angrezi Medium where she is reportedly playing the role of a cop. The film will mark Irrfan’s return after an year-long treatment that he underwent in England. Kareena has just completed the shoot of Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh’s Good News and will begin work on Karan Johar’s Takht. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Saif, on the other hand, has begun shooting Jawaani Jaaneman and will soon be seen in season 2 of Sacred Games. He received wide acclaim for playing a cop’s role in the first season of the popular Netflix show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 17:48 IST