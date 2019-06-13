Kareena Kapoor is a yoga star too, nails a headstand, other impossible yoga poses. See pics

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been practising yoga for some time and the latest pics from her workout session will certainly motivate you. In fresh pictures that have surfaced online, Kareena can be seen doing headstands and various other yoga poses.

Kareena’s dietician Rujuta Diwekar recently shared the actor’s summer special diet on Instagram. Sharing a picture with Kareena and her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, she wrote, “Eat local and think global is the mantra here. So in the summer season, this is what Kareena is having --Mango, jamun, karvand -Kokum sherbet, Limbu sherbet, lemon grass chai -Dahi rice with papad, jowar or nachni bhakri with fresh, seasonal sabzis cooked in traditional style.”

The actor even wrote a foreword for Rujuta’s book, Pregnancy Notes, after giving birth to her son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. “That I write this book was entirely her idea. Her weight loss, post pregnancy and the way she sizzled all through her pregnancy has created the same curiosity as the time she had size zero. And, Kareena is eager to share all that goes behind a healthy pregnancy with her fans,” Rujuta told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Kareena recently wrapped up the shoot for Good News where she stars alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She is now working on Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium.

Kareena will begin shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht later this year. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

