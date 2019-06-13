Kareena Kapoor is a yoga star too, nails a headstand, other impossible yoga poses. See pics
Finally the secret of how Kareena Kapoor maintains her perfect shape is out. Photos of the actor nailing yoga poses that are really difficult are now a rage online.bollywood Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:36 IST
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been practising yoga for some time and the latest pics from her workout session will certainly motivate you. In fresh pictures that have surfaced online, Kareena can be seen doing headstands and various other yoga poses.
Kareena’s dietician Rujuta Diwekar recently shared the actor’s summer special diet on Instagram. Sharing a picture with Kareena and her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, she wrote, “Eat local and think global is the mantra here. So in the summer season, this is what Kareena is having --Mango, jamun, karvand -Kokum sherbet, Limbu sherbet, lemon grass chai -Dahi rice with papad, jowar or nachni bhakri with fresh, seasonal sabzis cooked in traditional style.”
The ABCD of the talk with Kareena and Saif - Aspire - to be healthy and fit, not thin or skinny. Health is about being in harmony with yourself and your surroundings. Eat local and think global is the mantra here. So in the summer season, this is what Kareena is having - -Mango, jamun, karvand -Kokum sherbet, Limbu sherbet, lemon grass chai -Dahi rice with papad, Jowar or Nachni bhakri with fresh, seasonal sabzis cooked in traditional style -- Balance - Don’t be a bore by being rigid with your diet but don’t let yourself go either. A good diet is a timeless concept, it isn’t something that starves you and then lets you feast as a reward for showing the will power to deprive yourself of food. Instead, it teaches you to eat the traditional delicacies, encourages you to chew slowly and makes you feel content just before you feel full. -- Consistency - aim for that with your exercise program more than intensity. A good diet helps you back yourself mentally. On a day that you are not upto exercise, don’t bunk the gym, show up and train at 50% of your intensity. That way you will feel good about yourself for the rest of the day, instead of feeling guilty about skipping your workout. -- Discipline - at the end of the day that is what it all boils down to. Food, exercise, sleep, every cog in the wheel of life matters and there are no quick fixes. As Saif said, there is nothing boring about being healthy and nothing sexy about having an heart attack. Broccoli is not going to magically save you from the excesses of last night, nor are green smoothies or soups in the name of detox going to undo the gluttony committed during a holiday, party, etc. -- Essentially, a good diet paves way for a journey of self-discovery, allows you to feel light and happy through the day and ensures restful sleep in the night. #eatlocalthinkglobal #kareenakapoor #saifalikhan
The actor even wrote a foreword for Rujuta’s book, Pregnancy Notes, after giving birth to her son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. “That I write this book was entirely her idea. Her weight loss, post pregnancy and the way she sizzled all through her pregnancy has created the same curiosity as the time she had size zero. And, Kareena is eager to share all that goes behind a healthy pregnancy with her fans,” Rujuta told Hindustan Times in an interview.
Kareena recently wrapped up the shoot for Good News where she stars alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She is now working on Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium.
Kareena will begin shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht later this year. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.
First Published: Jun 13, 2019 13:28 IST