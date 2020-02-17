Kareena Kapoor was a picture of grace at the Lakme Fashion Week grand finale in Mumbai, watch

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was a picture of grace at the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Sunday. She was the show stopper for designer Amit Aggarwal.

Wearing a stunning green and black ensemble, Kareena cut a pretty picture -- in videos online, she can be seen in a green dress. She walked down the runway with utmost confidence and style.

The venue for the closing show was the iconic Mukesh Mills, one of the favourite shooting locations for Bollywood filmmakers. Speaking to PTI about her excitement about Amit’s dramatic clothes, she said, “I think the #BetterIn3D range is quite cool because the colours in the collection this time are that all women can wear. The outfit is also slightly 3D, dramatic and geometrical. It has got a futuristic vibe and I had a great time wearing Amit’s creation.” Complimenting his muse, Amit added nobody could have pulled off his vision better than Kareena.

“This association makes me believe in the faith that Lakme has put in me all these years. I wanted to push it to the next level. As a creative person, the concept of the show interested me. I wanted to do justice to it. When the concept came to me I was happy as it resonated with my brand and with Kareena’s charm and elegance it became even a more memorable experience,” he said.

On her work front, Kareena has just delivered a huge hit with Akshay Kumar-starrer Good Newwz. The film, which made more than Rs 200 crores globally, is the story of two couples, play by Akshay-Kareena and Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani, trying for babies. The drama unfolds as their sperms get interchanged in an IVF clinic.

Kareena is now gearing up for the release of her next, Angrezi Medium, in which she stars opposite Irrfan Khan, Radhika madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia among others. The makers of the film dropped its trailer in mid February and from the response it got, it is evident that the film will be among the most-anticipated films this year.

Kareena will also be seen with Aamir Khan again in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Forrest Gump. Her first look poster was shared by Aamir on Valentine’s Day.

(with PTI inputs)

