Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Good Newwz box office: Akshay Kumar's third consecutive film smashes Rs 200-crore milestone

Good Newwz box office: Akshay Kumar’s third consecutive film smashes Rs 200-crore milestone

Good Newwz has entered the coveted Rs 200-crore club on its fourth Friday. This is Akshay Kumar’s third consecutive film to make the double century.

bollywood Updated: Jan 19, 2020 13:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Good Newwz continues its victory run at the box office, even in its fourth week. The film, which stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, has smashed the Rs 200-crore milestone at the box office in India on its fourth Saturday (January 18). This is Akshay’s third consecutive film, after Mission Mangal and Housefull 4, to make a double century at the box office.

The news was shared on Twitter by film distributor, multiplex owner and trade analyst Raj Bansal, who congratulated producer Karan Johar on the achievement. “Thank you sir,” was his response.

For Kiara, Good Newwz is her second Rs 200-crore blockbuster in a row after Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh (which earned Rs 276 crore in its lifetime, according to Box Office India).

Not just at the domestic box office, Good Newwz has been performing exceptionally well overseas, as well. As of Thursday (January 16), the comedy directed by Raj Mehta had crossed $10 million (Rs 71.04 crore) in foreign markets, with a huge chunk of the overseas collection coming in from the US and Canada ($4.76 million or Rs 33.82 crore).

Earlier, when Good Newwz grossed Rs 200 crore worldwide, Karan thanked the entire team with a heartfelt note shared on his Instagram account. He thanked his “amazingly talented debut director” Raj Mehta for “treating such a delicate story with emotional expertise”, combined with the tough feat of “making the humour come through with panache and aplomb”.

Karan also gave a shout-out to his cast – Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara. He wrote, “@akshaykumar for immediately agreeing to be on board as soon as he heard just the one line! For his tremendous faith in our debut director and his staunch support through the journey! the fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always ...to my #bebo for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can!”

 

That feeling of pride when a group of solid minds come together to make a cracker of a film! A film that is as we speak crossed the 200 crore gross mark worldwide and Besides the box office has garnered so much love and cheer in the cinemas! A big shout out to @johaikapoor for bringing the screenplay to our home at @dharmamovies ! To the stoic and supreme @somenmishra for spotting the potential and nurturing the journey on the film! To @shashankkhaitan for being such a rock solid mentor and friend and whose huge heart will always give him applause and love! To the amazingly talented debut director @raj_a_mehta for treating such a delicate story with emotional expertise ....for making the humour come through with panache and aplomb! Here’s a director I can’t wait to see the journey of...Cracking dialogues by @rishiwrites...a huge shout out to the amazing cast @akshaykumar for immediately agreeing to be on board as soon as he heard just the one line! For his tremendous faith in our debut director and his staunch support through the journey! the fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always ...to my #bebo for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can! To my partner in crime and cinema @apoorva1972 for always balancing indulgence with pragmatism ....to the entire crew of our special film! To @zeestudiosofficial for their huge distribution support! @zeemusiccompany for making sure our tunes make the air waves! @azeemdayani for Passionately curating the music and being a soldier! #sumitchawla our EP for making sure we deliver and stand tall always! my rock solid marketing team led by @kadamsid13 and our family member and PR force @niluferq for positioning our film so solidly ! A huge thank you from the bottom of my heart....#goodnewwz ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Good Newwz revolves around the hilarious events that follow when there is a mix-up of sperm between two couples trying to conceive through In-Vitro Fertilisation. The film also features Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra and Anjana Sukhani in supporting roles.

