Kargil Vijay Diwas: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs pay tribute to martyrs

Remembering the soldiers and martyrs of 1999’s Kargil War, Bollywood celebs took to Twitter Friday morning to pay tributes. Leading the charge were actors Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to remember the pride and valour of soldiers who took part in the 1999 Kargil War.

Sharing a video of himself singing a song from his film Kesari on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “Came across this heart-warming video which made my day. When your small tribute reaches the people it’s meant for...what more can you ask for? A million salutes to our #BharatKeVeer.” He ended his post with a hashtag- #BharatKeVeer, a trust formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The trust aims at providing a platform to citizens to contribute and assist the families of slain Central Armed Police Force personnel.

He also gave a book recommendation to his fans and tweeted, “I’m not much into books, but today as we pay tribute to our brave martyrs on 20yrs of #KargilVijayDiwas, I’ve picked up #IndiasMostFearless 2 by @ShivAroor & @rahulsinghx . May we never forget our soldiers whose courage and heroism lets us live in peace, day after day.”

Sharing news about the re-release of his hit film, Uri The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal wrote on Twitter, “Honoured that our Film #UriTheSurgicalStrike got to be re-released for today, to commemorate #KargilVijayDiwas Screened for free in 500 theatres across Maharashtra. Thankful to the Maharashtra State Government for their support to this initiative by @rsvpmovies Jai Hind”

Amitabh Bachchan shared a series of tweets and wrote, “we salute you for your sacrifice .. your determined fight to protect us all and our Country.” Ajay Devgn also paid tributes to the martyrs, “On the 20th anniversary of #KargilVijayDiwas, let’s honor the valour of our jawaans who kept the nation’s pride untouched Immense tribute to the martyrs and their families for keeping us safe #IndianArmy #IndianAirForce.”

Actor Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, “Salute to our braveheart soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the honor, integrity, and people of India. I feel privileged to be portraying one such character in #Shershaah Jai Hind #KargilVijayDivas.”

