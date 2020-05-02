Karisma Kapoor shares unseen family pic with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu, Ranbir and Kareena from vacation in Kashmir

bollywood

Updated: May 02, 2020 15:17 IST

Actor Karisma Kapoor shared an intimate family picture of late actor Rishi Kapoor. The picture is from a family vacation in Kashmir in 1988.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, Karisma simply wrote ‘Kashmir 1988’. In the picture, we can see Rishi, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma standing next to her aunt with Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni standing in front. On the day of Rishi’s death, she had shared a picture of herself as a toddler clinging to her late grandfather Raj Kapoor while Rishi looked at them with a smile.

Karisma Kapoor shared a picture from her personal family album.

On April 30, Rishi died in a Mumbai hospital. He was 67 and had been suffering from leukaemia for almost two years. Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Thursday, “Rishi Kapoor gone….Just passed away… I am destroyed.” He had returned to India last September after undergoing treatment in the United States for almost a year. He was hospitalized twice in February.

Among those who mourned his death were Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that Rishi was a powerhouse of talent. “I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress,” he tweeted.

His father Raj Kapoor and grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor were doyens of Bollywood. He received the National Film Award for his debut role as a child artist in his father’s 1970 film Mera Naam Joker and had acted in more than 90 films.

(With inputs from AP)

