Kartik Aaryan takes lessons from Ranveer Singh, touches Katrina Kaif’s feet for arriving late at IIFA press con. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 12:02 IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan seems to have taken a leaf out of Ranveer Singh’s book on how to apologise for arriving late. At Wednesday’s IIFA Awards press conference in Mumbai, Kartik arrived late for his session with Katrina Kaif but found the perfect way to say sorry.

Before beginning their chat with the media, Katrina said that Kartik will first apologise to everyone for coming late. “Yesterday Ranveer touched everyone’s feet, now I’ll touch yours,” he said and stooped down to touch Katrina’s feet. “I am so sorry,” he said.

Kartik underwent a minor surgery on his arm earlier in the day. He had injured his hand during the promotions of his Valentine’s Day release, Love Aaj Kal.

When Katrina asked him if he was coming from ‘town’, Kartik said he was still recovering from the anesthesia and has forgotten his address or even where they were sitting.

On Tuesday, actor Ranveer Singh had also arrived late to the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina. To apologise, he touched the feet of Ajay Devgn and Akshay. “Sir I come from very far away, my wife lives in town,” he said with his hands folded.

The film is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Ajay’s Singham and Singham returns and Ranveer’s Simmba. Both Ranveer and Ajay have cameos in the new film.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the anti-terrorism squad while Katrina plays his doctor wife. The three officers join forces to combat terrorism in Mumbai. Sooryavanshi is slated to hit the theatres on March 24.

