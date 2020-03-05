e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan takes lessons from Ranveer Singh, touches Katrina Kaif’s feet for arriving late at IIFA press con. Watch

Kartik Aaryan takes lessons from Ranveer Singh, touches Katrina Kaif’s feet for arriving late at IIFA press con. Watch

Kartik Aaryan arrived late for an event with Katrina Kaif and she made him apologise. Here’s how he did it.

bollywood Updated: Mar 05, 2020 12:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kartik Aaryan went all out in his apology to Katrina Kaif.
Kartik Aaryan went all out in his apology to Katrina Kaif.
         

Actor Kartik Aaryan seems to have taken a leaf out of Ranveer Singh’s book on how to apologise for arriving late. At Wednesday’s IIFA Awards press conference in Mumbai, Kartik arrived late for his session with Katrina Kaif but found the perfect way to say sorry.

Before beginning their chat with the media, Katrina said that Kartik will first apologise to everyone for coming late. “Yesterday Ranveer touched everyone’s feet, now I’ll touch yours,” he said and stooped down to touch Katrina’s feet. “I am so sorry,” he said.

 

Kartik underwent a minor surgery on his arm earlier in the day. He had injured his hand during the promotions of his Valentine’s Day release, Love Aaj Kal.

When Katrina asked him if he was coming from ‘town’, Kartik said he was still recovering from the anesthesia and has forgotten his address or even where they were sitting.

On Tuesday, actor Ranveer Singh had also arrived late to the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina. To apologise, he touched the feet of Ajay Devgn and Akshay. “Sir I come from very far away, my wife lives in town,” he said with his hands folded.

 

Also read: Kareena Kapoor takes Taimur for an outing, he gives a shout-out to paparazzi ‘Aye bhai log’. Watch video

The film is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Ajay’s Singham and Singham returns and Ranveer’s Simmba. Both Ranveer and Ajay have cameos in the new film.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the anti-terrorism squad while Katrina plays his doctor wife. The three officers join forces to combat terrorism in Mumbai. Sooryavanshi is slated to hit the theatres on March 24.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
With 33 in isolation, a look at how Delhi is battling coronavirus crisis
With 33 in isolation, a look at how Delhi is battling coronavirus crisis
29 test positive for coronavirus in India, says health minister in Parliament
29 test positive for coronavirus in India, says health minister in Parliament
14 Italians who tested positive for coronavirus moved to Gurugram hospital
14 Italians who tested positive for coronavirus moved to Gurugram hospital
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
Seven in 10 people back city lockdowns to contain coronavirus, says poll
Seven in 10 people back city lockdowns to contain coronavirus, says poll
Bappi Lahiri’s car? Gold Rolls-Royce taxi in Kerala leaves netizens in splits
Bappi Lahiri’s car? Gold Rolls-Royce taxi in Kerala leaves netizens in splits
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
Coronavirus situation gets a comic spin with viral videos of ‘Wuhan shake’
Coronavirus situation gets a comic spin with viral videos of ‘Wuhan shake’
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020CoronavirusRealme 6 Launch

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news