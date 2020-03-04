Katrina Kaif feels Kartik Aaryan’s pain as he arrives at an event hours after a surgery, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 18:06 IST

Kartik Aaryan arrived at a press conference for the IIFA Awards in Mumbai on Wednesday with an injured hand. The actor was all suited up for the event and had his bandaged hand in an arm sling. He was soon joined by Katrina Kaif who asked about his well being and was seen caressing his hand as the paparazzi clicked them.

The actor was all smiles for the camera as he posed in a dark suit. Katrina, meanwhile, looked stunning in a black dress.

Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif at IIFA press conference on Wednesday. ( Varinder Chawla )

The fans of the two were delighted to see their chemistry and asked filmmakers to cast them together. A fan wrote on Instagram, “OK cast them. Already they. Look Hella cute together .” Another commented, “Want these two in a movie please.” One more wrote, “They look good together.”

Kartik Aaryan at Hinduja hospital on Wednesday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kartik had injured his hand during the promotions of his Valentine’s Day release, Love Aaj Kal. The actor was later spotted with a hand bandage on various occasions. He then flew to Jaipur to begin shooting for his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with no time for the injury to heal.

As per reports, he recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the Jaipur schedule and realised that it was a ligament tear and had to undergo a surgery at the Hinduja hospital. The actor reportedly got admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night and underwent a surgery on Wednesday morning. Kartik was spotted during the day at the Hinduja hospital with a bandaged hand and hours later attended the IIFA press conference.

Kartik will be seen pairing up with Kiara Advani for the first time in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He recently shared a picture from the sets of the film in Jaipur. In the image, Kartik and Kiara can be seen looking at each other, while they are surrounded by members of the crew who have their faces covered with hair. He captioned the image: “Pyaar mein itne bhi andhe mat ho jao, Ki Chudail bhi na dikhein... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2... (Don’t be so blinded in love that you don’t see the witch).”

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan on sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is being directed by Anees Bazmee. The original Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan, starred Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja was released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

