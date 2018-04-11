Kartik Aaryan thought girls would hate him after his infamous monologues in Pyaar Ka Punchnama films

If there was one person every heartbroken guy looked up to, it was actor Kartik Aaryan, who made such an impact with his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, especially with his five-minute-long monologue — a rant against girlfriends, which received thunderous applause by fans. Strangely though, Kartik thought that the consequences would land him up with an angry army of girls, but instead, he garnered massive female fan following.

“[Initially]I was afraid that this monologue will make have an anti image among girls. But, I think I got lucky because I portrayed a character who became the voice of youngsters. My characters in both Pyaar Ka Punchnama films were so relatable that every other guy connects with me. It feels great to have an equally huge fan following of guys and girls,” says Kartik, whose latest film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety earned immense appreciation and crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office.

Not the one to find loopholes, Kartik feels happy that the fairer sex focused on the positives of his character. “Both Gogo and Rajat were sweet lovable characters, who would do anything for their girlfriend. Girls focused on the ideal boyfriend part of my character and thankfully loved the honesty they had,” he says.

With just five films in his kitty, the 29-year-old has learned that this industry [Bollywood] accepts everyone with open arms. “Right now, things are democratic in Bollywood. I don’t know how it was earlier, but there’s a lot that’s happening [in the industry] at this point. Be it films, web series or any other medium, directors are not stuck to the star system and not keen to work with newcomers,” says Kartik.

He adds, “I haven’t faced any such thing where people didn’t accept me for coming from a non film background. There is this new breed of producers and directors who have their arms wide open. If you have talent, then success will come to you.”

Expressing that he would love to take up the quintessential romantic hero roles, Kartik says, “Ever since I entered this industry, I have always wanted to do romantic films. I am happy in the space [rom com] but if I get a good hardcore romantic films, I wouldn’t leave it.”

