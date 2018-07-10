Karwaan song Chota Sa Fasana: Dulquer Salmaan number will make you head out of the city. Watch video

The first song from Irrfan Khan-Dulquer Salman-starrer Karwaan, Chota Sa Fasana, is out and the melodious number is sure to make you pick up your car and head out of the city, if nothing more. The film also stars Mithila Parkar and is slated to hit theatres on August 3.

Titled Chota Sa Fasana, the song has been written by Akarsh Khurana and Arijit Singh has lent his voice for the song that has been composed by Anurag Saikia. Akarsh is also the film’s director.

Dulquer took to Twitter to share the new song from his Bollywood debut Karwaan, Chota Sa Fasana. He wrote, “It’s time to celebrate, live and make memories! Get ready to be bitten by the travel bug with #ChotaSaFasana out now! http://bit.ly/ChotaSaFasana @irrfank | @mipalkar |@MrAkvarious | @RonnieScrewvala | @IshkaFilms | @PritiRathiGupta |@raiisonai | #AnuragSaikia |@TSeries |@rsvpmovies.”

Talking about the film, Mithila had earlier told HT, “Karwaan is essentially not a conventional Bollywood film. There’s no romance or anything of that sort happening. Akarsh Khurana, the director, knows me through theatre and told me that he suggested my name to the casting director. So they thought that I would fit the bill and I was called for the audition. I went through the conventional process of auditioning.”

Watch the song here:

