Katrina Kaif not scared of Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr tactics. This is what happened when he said K k k Katrina

Before Shah Rukh Khan was the eternal lover Rahul (“Naam to suna hi hoga”), he was the obsessive stalker of Darr and Anjaam. But now, decades after those iconic films, he has ditched K k k Kiran for K k k Katrina. To be precise, on Saturday, the actor shared a giant photo of Katrina Kaif and him offering the portrait an ice-cream. He wrote, “Cos she doesn’t eat ice cream in real, Cos she has worked so hard & cos this reminds me of Darr...on @aanandlrai #Zero the film...’I lov u kkkKatrina..’”

But things have come a long way since SRK scared the bejesus out of Juhi Chawla. Katrina doesn’t scare so easily and she tweeted a photo of her hugging Shah Rukh and wrote, “Icecream ke baad.” While Shah Rukh is giving the intense expression that got him the loverboy tag, Katrina is all coy in the photo. The two actors earlier worked together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

See SRK-Katrina’s exchange here...

Icecream के बाद🍦❤️ A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Mar 18, 2018 at 6:30am PDT

The film also stars Anushka Sharma in an important role. Katrina comes to Zero fresh from the success of Tiger Zinda Hai. Shah Rukh plays a dwarf in the film. Talking of the film, director Aanand L rai recently said, “I always felt he is a very basic Delhi boy. Whenever I saw him in those valleys of Switzerland, I felt ‘Oh Delhi boy wahan tak pahuch gaya’ (the Delhi boy has scaled great heights). I never felt he didn’t belong there. That is the reason why I think he has a great connect in our country because he represents a basic middle-class boy who has achieved it.”