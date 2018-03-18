Shah Rukh Khan’s paean to his Zero co-star in Darr style: ‘I lov u kkkKatrina’. See pic inside

No one romances his heroines the way Shah Rukh Khan does. The actor who is busy shooting for his next, Zero, with Aanand L Rai, on Saturday tweeted a picture of him offering an ice cream to a photo of Katrina Kaif and tried to woo her in his now (in) famous Darr style .

Sharing the picture, Shah Rukh wrote: “Cos she doesn’t eat ice cream in real, Cos she has worked so hard & cos this reminds me of Darr...on @aanandlrai #Zero the film...’I lov u kkkKatrina..’”

Cos she doesn’t eat ice cream in real, Cos she has worked so hard & cos this reminds me of Darr...on @aanandlrai #Zero the film...’I lov u kkkKatrina..’ pic.twitter.com/YWZYClrcOQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 17, 2018

It was Juhi Chawla then.

The song in which the scene originally featured was Jaadu Teri Nazar. SRK played an obsessed lover who stalks Juhi Chawla in the successful Yash Raj film. Juhi Chawla is traumatised by his persistent and creepy presence. Darr was one of his big hits, one that catapulted SRK him into the superstardom . His signature “I love you, Kkkkiran” line continues to haunt even after 25 years.

In Zero, the 52-year-old actor, popular for portraying characters in love stories set abroad, plays a dwarf man who travels from Meerut to New York.

Talking about his choice, Aanand had earlier said, “I always felt he is a very basic Delhi boy. Whenever I saw him in those valleys of Switzerland, I felt ‘Oh Delhi boy wahan tak pahuch gaya’ (the Delhi boy has scaled great heights). I never felt he didn’t belong there. That is the reason why I think he has a great connect in our country because he represents a basic middle-class boy who has achieved it.”

Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

