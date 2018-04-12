Katrina Kaif’s memoir is titled Barbie Dreams and it will trace her journey from Boom?

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has a memorable journey in Bollywood. From her debut film Boom, in which she wasn’t anything more than a showpiece, to the status of a superstar in recently released Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif has made it big in the industry. And she has done it despite being an outsider in Bollywood.

Now, she is all set to pen down all her experiences in a memoir titled Barbie Dream.

A source close to Katrina talked to Mid-Day, “When Katrina was approached initially, she felt it was too soon to write an autobiography. After much convincing, she has agreed to come on board.”

Read: Numbers prove why Varun Dhawan is the biggest star in his generation

The source further said, “The book will focus on her childhood and growing up years. Since she lived in several countries, including Japan, Belgium and London, she will talk about the influence of myriad cultures on her personality.”

Katrina is known for not revealing her personal life in interviews and candid chats. Despite being in the industry for so long, the fans don’t know much about her life beyond films. So, the book is likely to generate interest among the fans.

Read: Went with Varun Dhawan purely on instincts: Shoojit Sircar on October

But will she be as candid as the fans expect her to be?