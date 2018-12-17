Katrina Kaif shares unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Husn Parcham from Zero

Katrina Kaif has shared a new behind-the-scenes video of the making of her new song, Husn Parcham, from the upcoming film Zero. The video shows Katrina practising the moves in a variety of outfits at Bosco Martis’ studio.

Katrina wrote about her journey with Bosco in the caption. “Working with @boscomartis is always like coming home for me, him and his team are like family for me, I’ll never forget how much during Zara Zara song from Race he pushed me so much he really wanted me to be good, learning to do waves against a wall. In this song Anand Rai and boski just really wanted it to be about the joy of dance, dancing for yourself,” Katrina wrote. She was referring to her special dance number from the 2008 film Race, which starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

Earlier this week, Katrina Kaif shared some stunning unseen stills from Husn Parcham, which has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube since its release five days ago.

Katrina wrote alongside the picture, "Didn't make it in the final song cut ... but I love this dress," she captioned the post. Donning a yellow outfit covered in frills, the Bang Bang actor looked every bit the superstar, which is whom she plays in the film.

This is Katrina's second dance number this year. Earlier, she performed in Suraiyya from Thugs of Hindostan. Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged man, and Anushka Sharma as a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy, will be released on December 21.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 18:31 IST