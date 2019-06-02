Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tamanaah wow at GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards 2019, see pics

It was raining stars at the GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards 2019 held in Mumbai on Saturday. Bollywood presence at the awards show was the biggest. Among the stars who were spotted at the event were Sonam Kapoor (who came with husband Anand Ahuja), Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, Shamita Shetty, Shruti Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde, Nushrat Bharucha, Tamannaah, Huma Qureshi among others.

Sonam walked in a shiny pink pant suit while Katrina chose all-maroon suit for the occasion. With her wavy hair left loose, the Bharat actor looked fetching. Kriti wore a grey-coloured short dress with ‘wings’ and Shamita Shetty turned up in a gold gown. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat too chose a beige-coloured short dress, while Rakul picked a shiny red, off shoulder mid-length dress for the occasion.

Also read: After Katrina Kaif speaks about Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘very short shorts’, Sonam Kapoor comes to cousin’s defence

Baahubali actor Tamannaah looked pretty in a simple red dress, while Shruti picked an all-black combination. Her dark maroon lipstick stole the show. Check out the pictures here:

Katrina Kaif at the GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019.

Sonam Kapoor at the GQ event.

Tamannaah Bhatia at the event.

Shamita Shetty shines in gold.

Karan Johar at the show.

Kriti Sanon at the GQ event.

Madira Bedi at the event.

Nushrat Bharucha in a short dress.

Sanya Malhotra at the event.

Rakul Preet in a bright red dress.

Mohenjodaro actor Pooja Hegde.

Shruti Haasan at the event.

Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja.

Kunal Kemmu at the GQ event.

Neil Nitin Mukesh at the function.

Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde smile for the camera.

Huma Qureshi at the event.

Katrina has been busy promoting her film Bharat with Salman Khan. Sonam, who will be seen next in The Zoya Factor when it releases in September, walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival last month. Huma, who was at Cannes too in May, will work with Zack Snyder in his Netflix film Army Of The Dead. Rakul Preet was last seen romancing Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De. Karan Johar, meanwhile, remains busy as ever — the filmmaker is expected to begin work on his ambitious film, Takht, later in the year. The film stars a number of big names including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

(All pics by Varinder Chawla)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 13:43 IST