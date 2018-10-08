Katrina Kaif strikes a killer pose on the sets of Bharat in Abu Dhabi

Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for her upcoming film Bharat and is having a blast on the sets. The actor shared a monochrome picture on Instagram that went with the caption, “Me and buddy on an adventure #Bharat #AtulAgnihotri Ali Abbas Zafar.” While the lady can be seen striking an impressive pose on the bonnet of a vintage jeep, the man in the frame is not clear. Overlooking the sand dunes and the oasis in Abu Dhabi, the actor seems to be soaking some sun along with her team member.

Going by her looks, Katrina will probably be sporting curly hair in the film being director by Ali Abbas Zafar. The cast has wrapped up the Malta schedule of the film and has now moved on to Abu Dhabi for the next schedule. Actor Salman however, flies to India to host the Weekend Ka Vaar section of the reality show Bigg Boss season 12 every weekend.

Varun Dhawan reportedly plays a cameo in the film and was in Abu Dhabi for the shoot. Atul Agnihotri had shared a picture along with the actor and had captioned it, “#Bharat thanks you for your love and support @varundvn @bharat_thefilm.”

Just a day before, co-producer Atul Agnihotri had shared a candid picture from Abu Dhabi while hanging around with actor and brother-in-law Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar. The director also couldn’t stop himself from clicking some good pictures at the serene location and shared them on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra had originally signed the film but had backed out ahead of her engagement with singer and musician Nick Jonas. The role then went to Katrina Kaif who gave her nod for the project. Katrina and Salman have already worked together in their last film Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat also stars Disha Patani as the second female lead besides Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to release around Eid next year.

