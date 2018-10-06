Katrina Kaif proves black is the hottest colour with new magazine cover. See it here

Katrina Kaif is the queen of magazine covers. Every month, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor impresses us with a new pose, new outfit but the same old charm when she appears on the cover of yet another national or international magazine.

Katrina shared a new magazine cover on Saturday. This time, she features on Bazaar India’s October edition which also marks their 10th anniversary. She looks stunning in an all-black outfit and has a mean air about her. Katrina is seen in a sequined black pantsuit and her hair flowing in the wind. She appears to be making an awkward flexing pose as the white chair that she is sitting on isn’t really visible due to the white background.

The new edition features a cover story on Katrina written by her Ek Tha Tiger director, Kabir Khan. “Thank u @kabirkhankk for your lovely words,” she captioned the photo on Instagram. “Because Katrina started from a place of not knowing anybody when she first came into the industry, she has worked that much harder to counter it all,” Kabir wrote about her.

Bazaar shared more pictures of the actor from the shoot on their own Instagram page.

Katrina is currently shooting for her next movie with Salman Khan, Bharat. The two shared the first still from the film recently, which features them twirling together. Katrina looks lovely in a green Sabyasachi lehenga-choli combination while Salman keeps it simple in an all-black pathani suit.

Katrina wasn’t the initial choice for Bharat as Priyanka Chopra was to star opposite Salman. However, India’s latest global star made an abrupt exit from the film and Katrina did the team a solid by joining the film at the last moment.

Apart from Bharat, Katrina will also be seen with the other two Khans of Bollywood. She has Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 16:21 IST