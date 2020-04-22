e-paper
Katrina Kaif to support daily wage earners in Maharashtra's Bhandara

Katrina Kaif pledged her contribution towards providing food and sanitary needs to the daily wage earners in Bhandara district of Maharashtra.

bollywood Updated: Apr 22, 2020 18:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Katrina Kaif arrives at the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi in Mumbai.
Katrina Kaif arrives at the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi in Mumbai.(IANS)
         

Actor Katrina Kaif on Wednesday pledged her contribution towards providing food and sanitary needs to the daily wage earners in Bhandara district of Maharashtra. The actor, through her brand Kay Beauty, has partnered with De'Haat Foundation in their work to aid these workers hit by the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In an Instagram Story, Katrina wrote that it has been a "tough month for all of us" but it's amazing to see the efforts people are making across to overcome this pandemic. "As we all know, there are those who are suffering greatly during this time and there are some that have suffered more than others. That is why it is very important for us at Kay Beauty to step in and show our support with another #Kare Initiative.”

Also read: Katrina Kaif contributes towards coronavirus relief fund, says ‘heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering’

She continued, "We are very proud to partner with the De'Haat Foundation once again to support daily-wage earners in the Bhandara district of Maharashtra. Our contribution will go towards providing food and basic sanitary needs to families of daily-wage earners in the district.”

"Stay safe everyone, remember we are in this together," she added.

