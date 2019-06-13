Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and others flock to Karan Johar’s home for party. See pics

Several Bollywood stars, directors and producers were spotted outside filmmaker Karan Johar’s home in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Actors Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and many more were clicked at Karan’s residence by the paparazzi.

Katrina waved to the photographers and flashed a big smile as she reached Karan’s home. Janhvi, too, looked stunning in a white top. Her Dhadak co-star, Ishaan Khattar was seen in a white T-shirt while actor Vicky Kaushal wore a black sweatshirt.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina says family isn’t supporting her, she is in a ‘living hell’

Actor Kriti Sanon looked all glam in her shimmery single-shoulder outfit. Kiara Advani took time off promoting her upcoming film Kabir Singh to join her mentor Karan at his party. She was seen in a white outfit.

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also seen at the party. Neha wore a red dress while Angad was seen in a white T-shirt, black pants combo. Check out pics:

Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi.

Siddharth Roy Kapur at the party.

Sidharth Malhotra at the party.

Farah Khan at the party.

Kiara Advani at Karan Johar’s party.

Kriti Sanon at Karan’s party.

Diana Penty at the party.

Janhvi Kapoor at the party.

Ishaan Khattar at the party.

Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao at Karan Johar’s party.

Katrina Kaif at Karan’s party.

Sonakshi Sinha at the party.

Vicky Kaushal at the party.

While Karan was not spotted by the paparazzi, he shared pictures of his look on Instagram on Wednesday evening. He was seen in a white T-shirt, worn underneath a black suit. He completed the look with some neon green sneakers.

“A touch of monsoon neon! Styled by @nikitajaisinghani,” Karan captioned his pictures, clicked on a rain-drenched terrace. Actor Hrithik Roshan commented, “The more they tried to put him down, the higher he flew.” Farhan Akhtar decided to poke fun at his pics. “Re that last image.. Is your neck hurting from looking in all directions? Hehehe .. big hug. Love the sneakers and you,” he commented.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 09:18 IST