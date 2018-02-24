Kedarnath back on track: Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput announce new schedule, see pic

Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sara Ali Khan is all set to go on the floor with the second schedule of their film Kedarnath as they met director Abhishek Kapoor at his office on Friday. Sushant also shared a picture of three of them on his official Twitter handle, captioned: “Jai Shiv Shambhoo ! #kedarnath #scriptreading #backtothegrind”.

Abhishek recently also shared a video clip marking the beginning of the second schedule of Kedarnath, simply showing a pooja ceremony being conducted to mark the auspicious occasion. The subject of the film is a love story, set against the backdrop of the devastating 2013 floods.

Last week, Kedarnath producers KriArj Entertainment moved to the Bombay High Court to reinforce their rights on the film, after a spat with the director. However, earlier, Arjun N Kapoor, one of the co-founders of KriArj Entertainment, had told IANS: “The film is very much on and it is just a matter of little time that we will finish the film and share it to the world.”

The film marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, actor Amrita Singh. Kedarnath ran into rough weather because of the alleged legal hassles between the film’s director and co-producer Abhishek Kapoor and the production house KriArj Entertainment. Recent reports had alleged that Abhishek had pulled out of the film, owing to “default of payments and lack of transparency” by KriArj, but a source close to the development now exclusively reveals that the two parties, KriArj and Abhishek’s production house, have decided to let bygones be bygones and start the shoot again. The source says, “It’s too early for any party to comment on this, as everything is still at a legal stage, but yes, they’re willing to move on and patch up. They have agreed to call a truce.”

A few days ago, reports had even suggested that Abhishek was looking for a new producer, while ousting KriArj from the film, but the latter had issued an official statement, saying: “There is enough material to show that KriArj has complied with all its commitments as per their understanding with AK / Guy in The Sky (Abhishek’s company)… GITS has no rights to oust KriArj [from] the film and out of its legal rights as producers and owners of the film.”

The tiff apparently started when Abhishek announced the release date of the film, without consulting KriArj. The production house was not keen on Sara’s debut film clashing at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, on December 21 this year.