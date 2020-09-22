e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Khaali Peeli trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are on the run from Jaideep Ahlawat. Watch

Khaali Peeli trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are on the run from Jaideep Ahlawat. Watch

Khaali Peeli trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are childhood sweethearts who are reunited after a series of crazy events. They are on the run from the police and some goons while keeping hold of a booty they have landed on.

bollywood Updated: Sep 22, 2020 11:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Khaali Peeli trailer features Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday.
The makers of Khaali Peeli have dropped the first trailer for the film online. The movie stars Ananya Panday as a young woman on the run who ends up in Ishaan Khatter’s taxi, striking a cool new partnership. Khaali Peeli is a story about two childhood sweethearts, Pooja and Blackie, who get separated during their young age but are brought back together by a crazy situation.

The trailer begins with Ananya in bandit mode as she takes over Ishaan’s taxi with a gun. She throws out a passenger as a petrified Ishaan follows all her instruction. A Mexican stand-off later, they reach an understanding and decide to divvy up the bag full of gold jewellery.

 

But on their tail is the villain, played by Jaydeep Ahlawat. He is a man of his word and believes that one’s word is more precious than one’s life. He is a trigger happy goon who won’t stop at anything to get what he wants. A chase ensues between the protagonists, the police and the goons as what sounds like a desi version of Doctor Who’s theme plays in the background. Ishaan lands some flying kicks, dodges a few bullets and pulls off some slick moves. Even Ananya shows off some slingshot skills.

The film is directed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studio. It went on the floors in September last year and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the shuttering of film theatres. The movie will start streaming on OTT platform Zeeplex from October 2

A song from the film, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi, was recently edited after social media users criticised the original lyrics as racist for glorifying fair skin and making an inappropriate reference to Black American pop star Beyonce.The offending lyrics translated as ‘After looking at you fair woman, Beyonce would feel shy’.

