e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Khushi Kapoor is more likely to get married and have kids first, Janhvi Kapoor spends more money. Watch

Khushi Kapoor is more likely to get married and have kids first, Janhvi Kapoor spends more money. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor made a fun video on the ‘Who Is More Likely To’ challenge. Watch it here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 14, 2020 15:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in the video.
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in the video.
         

Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have turned to making fun videos to pass their time while being quarantined as the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the globe. In a video that is doing the rounds online, the two are seen trying out the ‘Who Is More Likely To’ trend, where they point to whichever of them fits the question being asked.

Interestingly, both had the same answer for each question. According to them, Janhvi is the one who spends more money but Khushi is more likely to be the first one to get married and have kids. They also agreed that Khushi has a better sense of style and is the “meaner” one out of the two.

Janhvi and Khushi also took the ‘Put A Finger Down: Clumsy Edition’ challenge and were tied in this one. Fans showered love on the video and called it the “cutest”. Watch it here:

 

Last year, on Feet Up With The Stars, Janhvi opened up about her relationship with Khushi, and said that there was no sibling rivalry between them. “Only when she steals my clothes, I get pissed. We share our clothes, but we have this thing that if you steal without telling, then it’s a thing,” she said.

Also see: Sidharth Malhotra crashes rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani’s live chat, showers her with compliments

“At this point, I don’t care. She still like... She’s very righteous, so she is like, ‘You cannot take something without asking.’ She feels like she needs to inculcate manners in me. So that’s where it’s coming from,” she added.

Janhvi will be seen next in Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which marks her entry into the biopic genre. The film, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, was scheduled to release on April 24. However, it has been pushed due to the nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
US clears sale of Harpoon missiles, torpedoes for India’s P-8I aircraft
US clears sale of Harpoon missiles, torpedoes for India’s P-8I aircraft
‘Thank you, Sonia ji’: BJP chief to Congress president for her Covid-19 message
‘Thank you, Sonia ji’: BJP chief to Congress president for her Covid-19 message
Covid-19 Updates: Metro services continue to be suspended till May 3
Covid-19 Updates: Metro services continue to be suspended till May 3
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Tesla with 8 cams can be superhuman: Elon Musk makes case for autonomous driving
Tesla with 8 cams can be superhuman: Elon Musk makes case for autonomous driving
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news