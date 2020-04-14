Sidharth Malhotra crashes rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani’s live chat, showers her with compliments

bollywood

Apr 14, 2020

Actor Kiara Advani conducted a live interaction on Instagram recently, and during the chat, her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra jumped in the comments section and showered her with compliments. Both Kiara and Sidharth are observing the nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3.

“Looking good,” Sidharth commented during the live session. He also recommended to Kiara that she check out his recent film Marjaavaan during the lockdown. At one point, he wrote, “Yes, all ears. I am listening.” Kiara acknowledged Sidharth’s compliments and even thanked him for joining in on the conversation.

Kiara and Sidharth will appear on screen for the first time together in the upcoming biopic of Captain Vikram Batra, titled Shershaah.

Sidharth was recently in the news for having appeared in the music video for the widely panned remix of Masakali. In a recent interview, the actor said that the song was shot as a part of Marjaavaan’s promotions. “I don’t think the audience has the patience now or they are not excited by that we are not really creating new melodies. So as an audience, as a listener, I completely agree. Actors also get far more excited with a brand new song,” he said.

Kiara, meanwhile, most recently appeared on screen in the Netflix film Guilty. She had a spectacular 2019, with hits such as Kabir Singh and Good Newwz.

