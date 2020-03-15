Kiara Advani says she switched off her DM notifications after ‘leaf picture’ went up: ‘I did get a lot of those suggestive ones’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 18:34 IST

Actor Kiara Advani has said in an interview that she received a lot of suggest direct messages on social media after she shared a topless photo of herself recently. Speaking to Tweak India, Kiara said she had to turn off her DM notifications after it.

Kiara was a party of photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar shoot. She posed topless for her picture, hiding behind just a large green leaf. Kiara was asked in an interview how she responds to suggestive DMs if she ever receives any.

“I have switched off some of my DM notifications because I did get a lot of those suggestive ones. Especially after the leaf picture went up. I was like okay we can’t do this right now,” she said.

The ‘leaf picture’ invited its share of controversy, with charges of plagiarism being levelled against the concept. Soon after, memes took over internet mocking the photographer as well as Kiara. She insisted that memes don’t affect her, and claimed she considers them to be a form of flattery. The actor also shared a few memes.

“It is so funny and so flattering. I had even posted some of the memes that went viral. They were really funny. It’s okay. I think it’s just a form of flattery,” Kiara told IANS.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan cancels ‘Sunday meet’ at Jalsa amid coronavirus crisis: ‘I am not going to come, take precautions’

Kiara was recently shared in Netflix original film Guilty. She earned praise for her work in the film. “I play a character called Nanki in ‘Guilty’. She is an extremely layered and complex character. She is constantly wearing a mask. She is very far from who I am as a person. It was very interesting to understand the different shades of this character and get inside the skin of it,” she said about her role in the film.

Kiara will now be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more