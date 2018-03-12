Kirti Kulhari: I will call myself more of an actor if I am able to make the audience laugh

Actor Kirti Kulhari started her film career with a comedy film, Khichdi: The Movie (2010), but it was the 2016 hard-hitting drama Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, that got her the due recognition and put her in the limelight. The actor followed up with another drama, Indu Sarkar (2017), where she played the role of a woman with a speech disability.

However, Kirti is back to making people laugh with her upcoming film, Blackmail, in which she stars opposite Irrfan. The black comedy will see her playing the role of Irrfan’s wife, who cheats on him with another guy.

Kirti feels doing comedy is much lighter than doing a heavy-duty drama film. “I enjoy doing both comedy and drama, as long as I’m not doing something continuously. Doing comedy takes much lesser toll on you as a person. The overall exertion is not as much as a serious film like Pink,” she says. However, she is quick to add that though easier to perform, making people laugh is difficult.

“It’s tough making people laugh as we have so much going on in our lives. We forget to see humour as part of everything. The same thing translates on screen too. Even writing a script which will be funny is not easy. To make the script come to life and make the audience laugh, I will call myself more of an actor if I am able to do that,” says Kirti.

