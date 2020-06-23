Kriti Sanon had rated Sushant Singh Rajput as more talented than Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan

bollywood

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 12:13 IST

Kriti Sanon is heartbroken over the death of her Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput whom she had described as the “cutest” during her appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan. She had also rated him as the best actor among his contemporaries.

Kriti had only good things to say about the actor on Koffee With Karan where she appeared along with her Luka Chhupi co-star Kartik Aaryan. On being asked to describe her co-stars in one word, she had called Sushant the “cutest” where she gave the title “boneless” to Tiger Shroff and “marketing guru” to Varun Dhawan.

When Karan had asked Kriti to rate actors on the basis of their talent, she had placed Sushant on the top, to be followed by Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff.

Kriti had shared a heartbreaking note days after his death along with a few precious pictures from the making of their film Raabta. She wrote, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t..I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..”

Also read: When Katrina Kaif said she admired Sushant Singh Rajput the most among young actors, this was his response

Kriti had also responded to the blame game being played out on social media after Sushant’s death. The actor penned a long note in her response and wrote, “Its strange that the otherwise trolling, gossiping world suddenly wakes up to your niceness and positive side once you are gone.. Social media is the FAKEST, most toxic place.. and if you haven’t posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving, when in reality, those are the people grieving for REAL. It seems Social Media is the new “Real” world.. and the Real world has become “Fake”.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more