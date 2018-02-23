Kriti Sanon is observing journalists to prepare for Arjun Patiala with Diljit Dosanjh

After her much-loved character, the chirpy Bitti Mishra in Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), actor Kriti Sanon will now portray the role of a journalist in the film Arjun Patiala. In the romantic comedy, she is paired opposite actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the role of a Police officer.

Apparently, Kriti is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character and has been observing references in real life.

Talking about her preparation for the part, Kriti, who has done films such as Heropanti (2014), Dilwale (2015) and Raabta (2017), says that she is excited, as this is the first time she is playing such a character.

“It is a comedy film but I am playing a crime reporter. So, I have been observing reporters [on various television channels] to understand their mannerisms and the way they report incidents. It’s quite exciting to be in this crazy funny world, and still keep the character very real and believable,” she says.

The actor is shooting for the film in Chandigarh. She has also been posting photos from the shoot on her social media accounts. Actor Varun Sharma of Fukrey (2013) fame is also a part of the project.

Interact with Shreya Mukherjee at Twitter/@Shreya_MJ