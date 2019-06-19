Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 19, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Kriti Sanon to star in Rahul Dholakia’s next, to play a journalist

Kriti Sanon will be seen in Rahul Dholakia’s next in which she will be playing a journalist. The actor said she was waiting for the right ‘female-driven thriller’ to come her way.

bollywood Updated: Jun 19, 2019 12:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kriti Sanon,Rahul Dholakia,Kriti Sanon upcoming movies
Kriti Sanon will star in Rahul Dholakia’s next.

Actor Kriti Sanon will be seen in the new Rahul Dholkia Film.The film has yet to get a title but is going to be a thriller and will be produced by Sunir Khetarpal. Kriti would be playing the role of a journalist in this film. She had played the role of a journalist in her last film Lukka Chuppi that also featured Kartik Aryan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana , Alka Amin, Vinay Pathak and Atul Shrivastav; the film was directed by Laxman Utekar.

“I have been waiting for the right female-driven thriller to come my way and this film ticked all the boxes and has all the elements of a commercial film. It’s an entertainer that has a powerful core idea and will connect with the audiences without being preachy about the subject.” She than continued, “I play a media professional for which the research has already started and I am looking forward to beginning this journey in August.” This is the first time Kriti would be doing a female-centric film.

Kriti Sanon will also be seen in many other films such as Arjun Patiala with Diljit Dosanj, Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat. Rahul Dholkia last helmed Raees staring Shah Rukh Khan.

The new film is lined up for the first half of 2020.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 12:37 IST

tags

more from bollywood
trending topics