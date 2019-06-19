Kriti Sanon to star in Rahul Dholakia’s next, to play a journalist

Actor Kriti Sanon will be seen in the new Rahul Dholkia Film.The film has yet to get a title but is going to be a thriller and will be produced by Sunir Khetarpal. Kriti would be playing the role of a journalist in this film. She had played the role of a journalist in her last film Lukka Chuppi that also featured Kartik Aryan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana , Alka Amin, Vinay Pathak and Atul Shrivastav; the film was directed by Laxman Utekar.

“I have been waiting for the right female-driven thriller to come my way and this film ticked all the boxes and has all the elements of a commercial film. It’s an entertainer that has a powerful core idea and will connect with the audiences without being preachy about the subject.” She than continued, “I play a media professional for which the research has already started and I am looking forward to beginning this journey in August.” This is the first time Kriti would be doing a female-centric film.

Kriti Sanon will also be seen in many other films such as Arjun Patiala with Diljit Dosanj, Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat. Rahul Dholkia last helmed Raees staring Shah Rukh Khan.

The new film is lined up for the first half of 2020.

