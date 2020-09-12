Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine

tv

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor plays the role of the lead antagonist Prithvi on the show. He is now in home quarantine.

He shared a fan post, which was also shared by his fiancee Poonam Preet on her Instagram Stories. Sanjay wrote, “I have been fighting since I was a child. I am not a survivor. I am a warrior. #ichoosetofightback.”

The shooting of the show was reportedly stopped as soon as the test results of the actor were announced. As per the rules, the shoot can resume only after three days and once the sanitisation of the sets has been done.

According to a Times of India report, the actor is also relying on home remedies besides medication. “I’m also doing regular steam inhalation and salt water gargles. I am sipping on warm water to soothe my throat and eating plenty of fruits,” the portal quoted the actor as saying. He had high fever since a few days and had isolated himself before he got tested for the virus.

During the day, veteran actor Himani Shivpuri announced on Instagram that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. She had been shooting for the comedy show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. She is currently admitted at Holy Spirit hospital in Mumbai. “The doctor suggested I should get admitted to Holy Spirit hospital because I am 60-year-old and I have history of diabetes. So today morning I got admitted. I have no idea how I got COVID-19... Nobody seems to know where one would get it from,” the actor told PTI.

On Thursday, Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein actor Ssara Khan tested positive for the virus. “Unfortunately today I have tested positive for coronavirus!! Authorities and doctors instructed to quarantine at home!! Feeling fine and wishing for the speedy recovery,” she announced on Instagram.

Earlier, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sachin Tyagi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan, Choti Sarrdaarni actor Krishna Soni and Excuse Me Madam actor Rajesh Kumar had also tested positive for the virus.

