e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani, who plays Prithvi on the show, has tested positive for Covid-19. He is now being treated at home.

tv Updated: Sep 12, 2020 21:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanjay Gagnani has tested positive for novel coronavirus.
Sanjay Gagnani has tested positive for novel coronavirus.
         

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor plays the role of the lead antagonist Prithvi on the show. He is now in home quarantine.

He shared a fan post, which was also shared by his fiancee Poonam Preet on her Instagram Stories. Sanjay wrote, “I have been fighting since I was a child. I am not a survivor. I am a warrior. #ichoosetofightback.”

Hindustantimes

The shooting of the show was reportedly stopped as soon as the test results of the actor were announced. As per the rules, the shoot can resume only after three days and once the sanitisation of the sets has been done.

According to a Times of India report, the actor is also relying on home remedies besides medication. “I’m also doing regular steam inhalation and salt water gargles. I am sipping on warm water to soothe my throat and eating plenty of fruits,” the portal quoted the actor as saying. He had high fever since a few days and had isolated himself before he got tested for the virus.

During the day, veteran actor Himani Shivpuri announced on Instagram that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. She had been shooting for the comedy show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. She is currently admitted at Holy Spirit hospital in Mumbai. “The doctor suggested I should get admitted to Holy Spirit hospital because I am 60-year-old and I have history of diabetes. So today morning I got admitted. I have no idea how I got COVID-19... Nobody seems to know where one would get it from,” the actor told PTI.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana shares adorable picture of six-year-old Varushka: ‘My T-shirt, my cap, my daughter’

On Thursday, Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein actor Ssara Khan tested positive for the virus. “Unfortunately today I have tested positive for coronavirus!! Authorities and doctors instructed to quarantine at home!! Feeling fine and wishing for the speedy recovery,” she announced on Instagram.

Earlier, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sachin Tyagi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan, Choti Sarrdaarni actor Krishna Soni and Excuse Me Madam actor Rajesh Kumar had also tested positive for the virus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In