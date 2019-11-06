e-paper
Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan shares announcement video, teases Pritam’s emotional soundtrack. Watch here

Actor Aamir Khan has shared an emotional announcement video for Laal Singh Chaddha, his official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

bollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Aamir Khan will play a Sikh man in Laal Singh Chaddha.
Aamir Khan will play a Sikh man in Laal Singh Chaddha.
         

Aamir Khan has shared an announcement video for his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. While the short video doesn’t reveal Aamir’s look as the Sikh character, it debuts the first notes from Pritam’s soundtrack.

Aamir captioned the video with the lyrics from the song. “Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum...” The music for the film will be composed by Pritam, according to the credits, and the lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

 

In addition to this information, the credits also reveal that Paramount Pictures, the studio that produced Forrest Gump, will be involved in some capacity. The film will be distributed by Paramount’s parent company, Viacom. Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis, told the story of a simple-minded man who inadvertently influences important cultural and political events through his journey across America.

Writer Eric Roth, who won the Academy Award for his script for Forrest Gump, has been credited for Laal Singh Chaddha as well. The Hindi film has been ‘adapted by’ Atul Kulkarni.

Laal Singh Chaddha was due to begin filming on November 1. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Aamir had shared a few details about the character, and how he’d differ from Hanks’ Forrest Gump. “Atul Kulkarni has done the adaptation and he has made him a Sardaar (sikh guy), that’s why I’m growing my beard. So far, I’m happy with the script; we start shooting on November 1. Hopefully we’d be able to execute it well,” he’d said. “This character is very lovable. He’s so innocent… he has got this different way of looking at things. He’s someone you immediately empathize with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly (laughs), then it’s a different game. As a written character, it’s such that you’d fall in love with him straightaway.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will reunite Aamir with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is slated for release on Christmas, 2020.

