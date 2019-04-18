Leaked video shows Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey shooting for Chhapaak, seen stepping out of auto rickshaws

Deepika Padukone has been quietly shooting for her first production, Chhapaak, in Delhi since the beginning of April. She was filmed shooting for the Meghna Gulzar film in Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk while another video clip, seen online, showed Vikrant Massey and her shooting in a busy Delhi street. Now, a new clip has emerged, which shows Deepika alighting from an auto.

In the video, Deepika, seen in her prosthetic makeup, steps out of an auto, adjusts her handbag and looks in the direction of another auto parked close by. A man takes out a bag from the second auto and together they move out of the frame. Vikrant, in a green shirt, accompanies them as well.

Deepika plays an acid attack survivor in Meghna’s film and will be seen in heavy prosthetic makeup in the film. Inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal of Delhi, Deepika was reportedly so moved on hearing the story that she decided to not only star in the film but also produce it.

In March, when the first-look of her character Malti was unveiled, she won everybody’s approval. Talking about Deepika, Meghna had earlier said at an event, “You won’t be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika.” She had added, “There is an uncanny similarity between the survivor and Deepika.”

Laxmi too is excited that Deepika is playing a character based on her. She told ANI sometime back, “It makes me happy that an actress like Padukone is embodying my character.”

Vikrant, who plays the male lead in the film, is best known for his role in Konkona Sen Sharma’s Death in the Gunj. The film is scheduled to release in January next year.

