Deepika Padukone shoots in full makeup for Chhapaak in Delhi with Vikrant Massey. Watch video

Actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey were spotted shooting for their upcoming film Chhapaak in Delhi on Tuesday. A new video featuring the two has gone viral on social media.

Deepika, who plays an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s film, is seen in full prosthetics and makeup as she shot for the film. Vikrant and Deepika are seen on a bike in front of garment store. She is in a yellow kurta and white salwar while Vikrant can be seen in a dark blue shirt and a pair of black trousers. Watch the video here:

Deepika was spotted shooting for the film last week as well. The photographs appeared to have been taken at the Connaught Place area of the capital. She even waved to the crowd that had gathered to catch a glimpse of her.

Also read: Avengers Endgame new clip: Captain Marvel reveals why she didn’t fight against Thanos in Infinity War. Watch

Deepika’s character in the film is inspired by real life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Laxmi told IANS in an interview that she found it amazing how people were finding beauty in the ‘burns’ that Deepika has sported for the movie.

“I was happy to see Deepika’s first look from the film. The response and the messages I got on social media was overwhelming. In fact, it was my daughter’s birthday, and more than messages for her, I got congratulatory messages about the film. I was feeling good that a celebrity has come in that look. A lot of make-up artistes changed a natural face to acid distorted face after that (on social media). And I felt, ‘see, they are finding beauty in an acid-burnt face’,” said Laxmi.

Deepika is also producing the film. “It’s a very important story and it’s a true life incident, so hopefully good things will come out of it,” she had said earlier. Chhapaak releases on January 10, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 16:18 IST