Home / Bollywood / ‘Let her rest in peace’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s family issues statement

The family of celebrity manager Disha Salian has issued a statement urging people to avoid spreading fake news. Disha, who has worked with Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma, died in June.

bollywood Updated: Jul 06, 2020 17:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Disha Salian died last month.
The family of celebrity manager Disha Salian has issued a statement, urging people not to peddle conspiracy theories and speculation about her death and ‘let her rest in peace’. Disha died in June.

“Dear all, Whoever is reading this, you may or may not be knowing us and Disha in person. But we all have one thing in common. We all are humans and have the ability to feel. Thus we hope you all understand our pain. We lost someone we loved. The loss is too deep and grave to be processed. It’s a difficult situation for us as we are still trying to come to terms with her demise. But at the same time, what’s more upsetting are the several unnecessary rumours, conspiracy theories and speculations that are not just fake but are also hampering the well being of her parents and close ones,” the statement said.

“While we continue to grieve our loss, we have only one request to everyone. Kindly help us heal by not encouraging, entertaining or spreading the fake rumours and news circulating around on social media by people who clearly have turned insensitive and are trying to take advantage of someone’s death for their own vested interests. Disha was someone’s daughter, someone’s sister and someone’s friend. You all have someone who is fulfilling these roles in your lives. Look at them and tell us, how would you be feeling if same would be happening to your dear ones. Empathy is the basic quality that makes us human. So let’s be human first. Please let her Rest in Peace and let’s spread kindness. Salian Family & Friends,” it added.

Also read: Dil Bechara trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film is a tragic love story and we can’t stop our tears

Last week rumours linked Sooraj Pancholi with the death of Disha. However, Sooraj told Beyond Bollywood in an interview, “I don’t even know Disha. I never met her in my life. I only knew about her after her death, and then later Sushant’s death, that too through social media. I’d never interacted, don’t know what she even looked like.”

