Home / Bollywood / Lisa Haydon's 'reality check': Infant son Leo lands her a blow as she attempts to record a video, watch

Lisa Haydon’s ‘reality check’: Infant son Leo lands her a blow as she attempts to record a video, watch

Lisa Haydon has shared a funny video where her infant son Leo can be seen kicking her in the face as she attempts to record a video. Watch

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 14:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lisa Haydon shared a funny video with her infant son, Leo.
Actor Lisa Haydon on Friday shared a funny video on Instagram, which shows infant son Leo kicking her with his cute little feet as she bravely attempts to take a selfie. The funny video had many of her industry friends laughing out loud.

Sharing it, Lisa wrote: “Here’s a bit of reality ... Selfie anyone ?” Actors Amy Jackson, Nargis Fakhri, and Evelyn Sharma all dropped red heart and laughing faces emojis in the comments section. Many of her fans too wrote in; one said “hahahah it’s cute and funny” while another said “that’s how reality hits you in the face”. Another user said “adorable family and beautiful mom” while a fourth user said “phases of motherhood.”

 

Here’s a bit of reality ... Selfie anyone ?

Sharing a throwback picture from just before her second son Leo was born, Lisa wrote: “11th January 2020- A few days before Leo was born, before corona came along, before 2020 became the year of hindsight. #bumpproud #wethewomen”.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father: ‘My son was a special soul, achieved so much in 34 years’

On Father’s Day, she and posted a picture from her wedding and written: “My daddy promised me before walking me down the aisle that he would never be giving me away. I love you daddy you are THE GOAT.”

Lisa Haydon made her Bollywood debut in Aisha in 2010. However, it is her supporting role in Kangana Ranaut’s Queen in 2014 that won her a lot of applause. In 2016, she did to films - Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - before she took a break to get married to British-Indian industrialist Dino Lalvani. Dino and she have two sons - Zack and Leo.

