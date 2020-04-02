Locked Up With Sunny: Sunny Leone starts online chat show during lockdown

bollywood

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 19:55 IST

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Sunny Leone on Thursday started her chat show on Instagram. The show, titled Locked Up With Sunny, will see the actor in conversation with several celebrities, including Dabboo Ratnani and Mandana Karimi. For the first episode, she invited YouTube sensation Anisha Dixit as her online guest.

“It was my idea to just have fun with our fans and people on Insta. It is all about light hearted conversations with funny things and details about the guest,” Sunny said.

Sharing a post about the first episode on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Hello everyone! Doing a live chat with my friend @anishadixit at 230pm today! Join in and watch the fun! @lockedupwithsunny. Catch me everyday for an episode ‘Locked up with Sunny’. Brought to you by @starstruckbysl #lockedupwithsunny.”

Sunny shared another post, hinting at the identity of her next guest. “Take your blues away. 12 days of summer lovin !!! Here is a hint to guess tomorrow’s guest on @lockedupwithsunny brought to you by @starstruckbysl - ‘He shot this image’. #SunnyLeone #LockedUpWithSunny,” she wrote.

In a recent interaction with IANS, Sunny also shared how she is spending time with her three kids at home.

“I have three kids ...right now my main focus is on home schooling. I have to teach them..make them learn new things at home. I am being creative enough to keep them busy during lockdown,” Sunny added.

