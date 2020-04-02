e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Locked Up With Sunny: Sunny Leone starts online chat show during lockdown

Locked Up With Sunny: Sunny Leone starts online chat show during lockdown

To entertain her fans and followers during the coronavirus lockdown, Sunny Leone launched a new Instagram chat show titled Locked Up With Sunny.

bollywood Updated: Apr 02, 2020 19:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Sunny Leone has started an online chat show to keep fans entertained during the three-week lockdown.
Sunny Leone has started an online chat show to keep fans entertained during the three-week lockdown.
         

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Sunny Leone on Thursday started her chat show on Instagram. The show, titled Locked Up With Sunny, will see the actor in conversation with several celebrities, including Dabboo Ratnani and Mandana Karimi. For the first episode, she invited YouTube sensation Anisha Dixit as her online guest.

“It was my idea to just have fun with our fans and people on Insta. It is all about light hearted conversations with funny things and details about the guest,” Sunny said.

Sharing a post about the first episode on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Hello everyone! Doing a live chat with my friend @anishadixit at 230pm today! Join in and watch the fun! @lockedupwithsunny. Catch me everyday for an episode ‘Locked up with Sunny’. Brought to you by @starstruckbysl #lockedupwithsunny.”

 

Sunny shared another post, hinting at the identity of her next guest. “Take your blues away. 12 days of summer lovin !!! Here is a hint to guess tomorrow’s guest on @lockedupwithsunny brought to you by @starstruckbysl - ‘He shot this image’. #SunnyLeone #LockedUpWithSunny,” she wrote.

Also read | Malaika Arora shared details of night before divorce from Arbaaz Khan: ‘Everyone’s first response was don’t do it’

 

In a recent interaction with IANS, Sunny also shared how she is spending time with her three kids at home.

“I have three kids ...right now my main focus is on home schooling. I have to teach them..make them learn new things at home. I am being creative enough to keep them busy during lockdown,” Sunny added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
From post-lockdown strategy to teamwork: What PM Modi told CMs
From post-lockdown strategy to teamwork: What PM Modi told CMs
PM Modi to share video message with people on Friday at 9 am
PM Modi to share video message with people on Friday at 9 am
Covid-19 updates: 2 deaths reported in Mumbai, Maharastra toll mounts to 19
Covid-19 updates: 2 deaths reported in Mumbai, Maharastra toll mounts to 19
9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined, includes over 1300 foreigners
9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined, includes over 1300 foreigners
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
Motor insurance policy expiring? Last date extended till April 21
Motor insurance policy expiring? Last date extended till April 21
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news