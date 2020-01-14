Lohri 2020: Mira Rajput gives glimpses of celebration with Shahid Kapoor, Hina Khan posts video with boyfriend

bollywood

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 09:21 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is very regular with her social media posts. Every festival finds a mention and a photo or video on her timeline. Lohri was no different — the star wife has shared a bunch of video clips from her celebrations.

In the video clips, one can see sesame seeds, groundnuts, logs of wood on fire and other Lohri paraphernalia on display.

Mira Rajput’s Lohri celebrations.

Meanwhile, others stars too celebrated the festival with enthusiasm. Among them was TV actor and Bigg Boss star Hina Khan. She celebrated the festival with beau Rocky Jaiswal. She put out videos in which the couple can be seen together, enjoying the warmth of the bonfire. One can also hear people singing songs in the background.

Hina Khan’s Lohri celebrations.

Mira is rather popular online. She recently posted a picture of herself with, what appears to be, minimal makeup. The selfie immediately led to her fans online asking her to try her hand at showbiz. In fact, this is a question that her actor-husband Shahid too is asked.

Speaking about it, he had said in the past, “We got married and within first year, we had our first baby and then two years later, we had another one. So, right now, it’s difficult for her to give her time completely to anything else rather to herself. I can see how dedicated she is as a mother, and she is completely consumed by that. But she is just 25. In another year or so, she would have taken care of an extremely important, big part [giving all the attention to the babies]. She has all her life to figure out so many things for herself. Then she can do what she wants to.”

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Chef Vikas Khanna’s faith questioned after Asim Riaz feeds him, he says ‘I’m an Indian, that’s my faith’

Hina, meanwhile, prepares for the release of her next, Hacked. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film will mark her first Bollywood film. She did make her film debut with a small-budget film, Lines, which was premiered at Cannes last year.

Hina is reportedly the highest paid actor in the Indian television industry. She gained popularity playing Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also starred in another hit TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Lohri is a Punjabi harvest festival, falling on Makar Sankranti (usually celebrated a night before) and one which celebrates the end of the severest spell of winter. Makar Sankranti celebrates the end of winter solstice in the northern hemisphere and is followed by worship of sun.

Follow @htshowbiz for more