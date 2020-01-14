e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Lohri 2020: Mira Rajput gives glimpses of celebration with Shahid Kapoor, Hina Khan posts video with boyfriend

Lohri 2020: Mira Rajput gives glimpses of celebration with Shahid Kapoor, Hina Khan posts video with boyfriend

Lohri 2020: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput and actor Hina Khan celebrated the harvest festival on Monday and posted videos of their celebrations with family and friends. See pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 14, 2020 09:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mira Rajput and Hina Khan shared videos and pictures from their Lohri 2020 celebrations.
Mira Rajput and Hina Khan shared videos and pictures from their Lohri 2020 celebrations.
         

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is very regular with her social media posts. Every festival finds a mention and a photo or video on her timeline. Lohri was no different — the star wife has shared a bunch of video clips from her celebrations.

In the video clips, one can see sesame seeds, groundnuts, logs of wood on fire and other Lohri paraphernalia on display.

Mira Rajput’s Lohri celebrations.
Mira Rajput’s Lohri celebrations.

Meanwhile, others stars too celebrated the festival with enthusiasm. Among them was TV actor and Bigg Boss star Hina Khan. She celebrated the festival with beau Rocky Jaiswal. She put out videos in which the couple can be seen together, enjoying the warmth of the bonfire. One can also hear people singing songs in the background.

Hina Khan’s Lohri celebrations.
Hina Khan’s Lohri celebrations.

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy Lohri everyone 🔥🔥 @realhinakhan

A post shared by Hina Khan Updates ✨ (@hinasherrkhan) on

Mira is rather popular online. She recently posted a picture of herself with, what appears to be, minimal makeup. The selfie immediately led to her fans online asking her to try her hand at showbiz. In fact, this is a question that her actor-husband Shahid too is asked.

Speaking about it, he had said in the past, “We got married and within first year, we had our first baby and then two years later, we had another one. So, right now, it’s difficult for her to give her time completely to anything else rather to herself. I can see how dedicated she is as a mother, and she is completely consumed by that. But she is just 25. In another year or so, she would have taken care of an extremely important, big part [giving all the attention to the babies]. She has all her life to figure out so many things for herself. Then she can do what she wants to.”

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Chef Vikas Khanna’s faith questioned after Asim Riaz feeds him, he says ‘I’m an Indian, that’s my faith’

Hina, meanwhile, prepares for the release of her next, Hacked. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film will mark her first Bollywood film. She did make her film debut with a small-budget film, Lines, which was premiered at Cannes last year.

Hina is reportedly the highest paid actor in the Indian television industry. She gained popularity playing Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also starred in another hit TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Lohri is a Punjabi harvest festival, falling on Makar Sankranti (usually celebrated a night before) and one which celebrates the end of the severest spell of winter. Makar Sankranti celebrates the end of winter solstice in the northern hemisphere and is followed by worship of sun.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Inflation at 5-yr-high, vegetables 60% expensive; to hurt economic recovery
Inflation at 5-yr-high, vegetables 60% expensive; to hurt economic recovery
Brezza scores 5 lakh in 4 years: Why Maruti Suzuki’s SUV has its game right
Brezza scores 5 lakh in 4 years: Why Maruti Suzuki’s SUV has its game right
Tejasvi Surya asks Bengaluru bank depositors to ‘not panic’ after RBI order
Tejasvi Surya asks Bengaluru bank depositors to ‘not panic’ after RBI order
Parties up their meme game to attract millennial Delhi voters
Parties up their meme game to attract millennial Delhi voters
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news