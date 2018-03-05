Loveratri shoot begins: Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain enjoy their moment in Gujarat. See pics

Superstar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has started shooting for his debut film Loveratri. Aayush, who is married to Salman’s youngest sister Arpita, tweeted a photograph of the film’s clapboard. Arpita also tweeted a photograph of Aayush and said she is excited, nervous and anxious. Salman shared a still from the film’s shoot and simply wrote, “#Loveratri first day.” Replying to him, Aayush wrote, “... and a delightful first day indeed! Thank you Bhai. #Loveratri.”

“Tomorrow (Sunday) is the first day of shooting for Aayush Sharma as ‘Loveratri’ goes on floors. Saying byes are the hardest. But embracing a new journey is all that you have worked for. So much excitement, nervousness and anxiousness all at the same time,” she captioned the image.

Loveratri will hit the screens on October 5. The film, which is set in Gujarat, will also star debutante Warina Hussain. The romantic drama will unfold the love story of the leading couple during Navratri festival.

May you reach for the stars @aaysharma and surpass your own expectations. Love you 😘

Wish you and the whole team of Loveratri all the very very best. Abhiraj, @Warina_Hussain @SKFilmsOfficial Baroda here they come ! pic.twitter.com/443IfqvWxZ — Arpita Khan Sharma (@khanarpita) March 3, 2018

Tomorrow is the 1st day of shooting for @aaysharma as #loveratri goes on floors. Saying byes are the hardest. But embracing a new journey is all that u have worked for. So much excitement,nervousness & anxiousness all at the same time. pic.twitter.com/jn0MAnF4j3 — Arpita Khan Sharma (@khanarpita) March 3, 2018

Salman made Twitter come to a standstill a few days ago when he simply wrote ‘Mujhe ladki mil gai hai (I’ve found a girl).’ While everyone wondered if he had indeed found a bride for himself, he rained on his fans’ parade by revealing that he was instead talking about Warina.

The project has been written by Naren Bhatt and directed by Abhiraj Minawala.