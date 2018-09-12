Loveratri song Rangtaari features Aayush Sharma and LED tights but no Warina Hussain. Watch here

Salman Khan on Wednesday shared a new song from the film, Loveratri. The track, named Rangtaari, is a peppy dance number, much like many of the songs we’ve heard so far from the film, and features a verse by Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Dev Nagi is credited as the lead singer of the song, whose lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The rap lyrics have been co-written by Yo Yo and Hommie Dilliwala.

Like the other songs we’ve heard from the film - Chogada, Tera Hua and Akh Love Jaave - the track has an unmistakable Gujarati/Navratri flavour. The film, which marks the Bollywood debuts of actors Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, is set against the backdrop of the colourful Hindu festival - which prominently features dance and celebrations.

Aayush plays the role of a happy go lucky boy from Baroda, who falls in love with an NRI, played by Warina, when she visits the town during Navratri. In the video of Rangtaari, we see Aayush walking out onto the dance floor, wearing a bracelet not unlike his mentor and brother-in-law, Salman Khan, and begins dancing enthusiastically. While his co-star Warina does not make an appearance in the video, it does feature men in silver makeup and LED tights.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Salman under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the flick will hit the theatres on October 5.

