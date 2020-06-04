Madhavan on birthday messages he got on turning 50: ‘Never experienced such a collective surge of love before’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 20:28 IST

Actor Madhavan turned 50 earlier this month and has now said the birthday, amid lockdown, was quite a roller coaster ride for him as he did not expect so many calls. He also revealed that three days after his birthday, he is yet to respond to around 800 messages.

Madhavan told BollywooodHungama in an interview, “I thought it would be a quiet birthday during this lockdown. But to my surprise I was inundated with birthday wishes. It’s been a huge emotional rollercoaster ride for me. But totally in a happy positive way. I’ve never experienced such a collective surge of love before. But the biggest surprise was the 90-minute video put together by my wife Sarita and my son Vedant. It left me simply overwhelmed. Really, I couldn’t ask for more.”

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi turns singer with new single Dhoop, fans call it ‘ray of hope and positivity we all need’

On his birthday, Madhavan had shared a video with his birthday cake and said, “Hello, vanakkam, Sat Sri Akal! Good evening! This is the first time that I am going live.” The actor sported long hair and beard along with huge glasses. He wore a red and blue tshirt as he sat with the cake in front of him. The post itself garnered 2.4 lakh likes on Instagram.

He went on to say that his 50th was the “most unforgettable birthday of all times”. “Mujhe laga lockdown hai, mera 50th birthday to pata nahi hum ise kaise celebrate kar paenge lekin mujhse zyada Mujhse zyada mere dost, mere saathi mere saath celebrate karna chahte the. Mai thoda dara hua tha aur thodi afsoos bhi tha par pata hai ki duniya bhar mein hungama chal raha hai (I was worried we won’t be able to celebrate because of the lockdown, though it is my 50th birthday. My friends were more excited then I was and they wanted to celebrate but I was scared and disappointed because of the lockdown.).” He also talked in Tamil and English during the half-an-hour long live chat.

Madhavan was recently seen in web series Breathe and has Rocketery, Nisabdham and Maara in the pipeline.

Follow @htshowbiz for more