Madhubala’s lookalike goes viral on social media, fans say ‘you have brought her to life again’

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:10 IST

A woman named Priyanka Kandwal has grabbed the spotlight on social media platforms such as Tik Tok, Twitter and Instagram for her resemblance to late Bollywood actor Madhubala. She can be seen lip-syncing to songs picturised on the iconic actor on Chinese short video sharing app Tik Tok. Kandwal has lip-synced to songs like ‘Haal kaisa hai janaab ka’, ‘Achha ji main haari’, and ‘Dekhne mein bhola hai’.

Various videos of Kandwal lip-syncing has gone viral. Soon after, netizens and Kandwal’s followers began calling her ‘TikTok ki Madhubala’. Here are some the tweets praising Kandwal’s video:

A person with username @KaziFaiyyaz posted from his Twitter account: “Eyes Expression, Same Like Madhu Bala , MA’SHA’ALLAH, God Bless.” “You have resurrected the old Golden era of Madhubala for present gen.. give it a fitting meaning,” another user tweeted.

Another user posted an image of Priyanka Kandwal on Twitter with a caption “New age Madubala..”. “The accent and expression, leads some old memories pass through my eyes,” another tweet read. “You are stunning! Madhubala reborn,” another person posted.

After getting famous on social media Kandwal wrote from her Twitter handle: “Main Sachi Madhubala jaisi dikhti ailaaa ?? #madhubala #heroine #BollywoodActress #indiancinema.”

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 14:07 IST