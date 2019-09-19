Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to choreographer Saroj Khan at IIFA 2019. See pics from her performance

bollywood

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:01 IST

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene who is known for her dancing skills has paid a tribute to legendary choreographer Saroj Khan at the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards held in Mumbai.

The actor who has worked with Bollywood’s ace choreographer in some of the most iconic songs like Ek Do Teen, Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, Chane Ke Khet Mein, Dhak Dhak and many more was seen dancing on tracks choreographed by Saroj Khan, commonly known as Masterji among the people in Bollywood fraternity.

The Dhak Dhak girl @MadhuriDixit pays a tribute to Saroj Khan, the lady who contributed to her success as a dancing diva!#iifa20 #iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/PkC4FeSXIb — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019

The official account of IIFA shared a series of pictures on the Twitter handle from the power-packed performance of Madhuri where she stole the show with her dancing skills.

Madhuri Dixit performs during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards. ( AP )

“The Dhak Dhak girl @MadhuriDixit pays a tribute to Saroj Khan, the lady who contributed to her success as a dancing diva!” they tweeted. The song Tabah Ho Gaye, a solo dance number picturised on Madhuri in Karan Johar’s film Kalank released in April this year, was also choreographed by Saroj Khan.

With a career span of over 40 years, she choreographed more than 2000 songs. Saroj has also worked with Madhuri in several other projects including Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedaar, Maar Daala from Devdas, Gulaab Gang and many more which won her acclaim from the people.

Meanwhile, Madhuri who was last seen in the period drama film Kalank is currently seen judging the reality show Dance Deewane.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 11:01 IST