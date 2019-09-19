IIFA 2019: Salman Khan’s green carpet appearance gets hijacked by street dog and fans can’t stop laughing. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 09:48 IST

Actor Salman Khan was all dressed up in a stylish navy suit for the IIFA Awards in Mumbai on Wednesday. However, despite all his preparations, it was someone else who stole the limelight away from him.

A video from Salman’s ‘green’ carpet appearance at the event was hijacked by a street dog and people on social media could not stop laughing and cracking jokes at Salman’s expense. The video shows Salman leaving the green carpet after posing for the assembled photographers. As he walked away, a street dog appeared to follow him inside the venue as well.

“Who lets the dogs out,” wrote one Instagram user. “Dog is very cute,” noticed another. “That dog!! Stole the show,” read a comment. “Awwwww i hope no one throws him out,” wrote a concerned animal lover.

At the event, Salman confirmed that he will not be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project Inshallah. He was accompanied by his Dabangg 3 co-star and daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar, Saiee.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Currently, Inshallah is not being made. Inshallah will be made but at least not with me.” While introducing Saiee, the Bajarangi Bhaijan actor recalled the time when Sonakshi Sinha was also introduced at the gala event, IIFA. “It’s so strange that long time back, Sonakshi Sinha was also introduced on the ramp at IIFA and now this is her turn,” he said.

Salman Khan (L) and Saiee Manjrekar pose at the IIFA Awards. ( AFP )

Also read: Zayn Malik’s sister Safaa marries boyfriend days after 17th birthday. See pics

To which one of the reporters said that Saiee will also be seen spreading the same kind of magic on the silver screen and while replying back, Salman had a witty answer. “Inshallah. I am not talking about the film,” he said jokingly.

Following his witty answer and remark, one of the reporters asked about what went wrong with the filming as people were really excited to watch the star with the ace director after a hiatus of 19 years. He said, “Currently Inshallah is not being made. It’s not being made with me.”

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 09:47 IST