Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to Sridevi with her performance at Lux Golden Rose Awards. Watch here

Actor Madhuri Dixit had something special in store for the audience at the Lux Golden Rose Awards on Sunday. She paid a tribute to late actor Sridevi by performing to her songs at the event.

A video from the awards shows Madhuri dancing to Hawa Hawai. She is seen wearing a shimmery black outfit with ornate pink fans in her hand.

Another clip shows Aishwarya praising Madhuri’s performance after accepting an award. “Madhuri your performance was amazing, we love you! The tribute to Sri Ji, we love you and miss you. God bless as you smile down upon us,” she said.

Madhuri also performed to Hema Malini’s Dreamgirl and to Helen’s Yeh Mera Dil. She is also seen dancing to her own song, Tamma Tamma Loge.

Madhuri had earlier said that she is excited for her performance. “When I was approached to do this performance, it left me both overwhelmed and excited. Given that the Awards are supporting the HeforShe movement, I thought it was also time for the women, especially in Bollywood, to celebrate each other and express solidarity with each other.

“The Lux legends are truly iconic and inspirational, and my performance is purely to take fans down memory lane while reveling and celebrating their magic,” Madhuri said.

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter also put on an act inspired by their film at the event, co-hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan. Janhvi said: “This stage is special to me because my mother was a Lux superstar. I am glad to be performing for my first ever awards night with my favourite co-actor and friend Ishaan, since he has always supported me up to this stage in my career.

“Since this is my first performance, I am working extra hard on perfecting my moves and I hope the audiences will shower us with lots love again.”

Also present at the award ceremony were Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Isabella Kaif and more.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 17:42 IST