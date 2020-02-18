Madhuri Dixit’s manager Rikku Rakesh Nath’s daughter gets married, actor and Rekha attend wedding reception. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 16:05 IST

Actor Madhuri Dixit’s former manager Rikku Rakesh Nath’s daughter got married recently and the actor attended the wedding reception. Also joined her were veteran actors Rekha, Jitendra and Rakesh Roshan.

Pictures from the reception were shared online and show Rekha dressed in a bright red, orange and gold zari silk sari. She also wore heavy Indian jewellery including a mang tikka and flowers. Madhuri, too, came dressed for the occasion in a beautiful embellished Anarkali. She attended the reception with her husband, Dr Sriram Nene. Also seen was comedy man Satish Shah, who came with his wife. Actor Urvashi Rautela, too, was spotted at the reception. South actor Vedhika was also present at the function.

Also read: Himansh Kohli says Neha Kakkar ‘cried on TV shows’ after their breakup but ‘it was her decision to move on in life’

Rikku Rakesh Nath’s daughter Dakshina got married at a Gurudwara in Mumbai and her producer-celebrity manager father threw a bash at an Andheri hotel, according to a report in Mid Day. Also seen in the pictures are Rikku’s other children -- daughter Shaina Nath Taldar and Karann Nath. Rekha arrived with her sister Radha Usman Syed (seen in the pictures in a green sari). Also present at the do was Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra. Comedy king Johnny Lever was also present at the reception.

See the pictures here:

Madhuri Dixit with her husband Dr Sriram Nene.

Satish Shah, Vedhika, Dr Madhur Chopra and Urvashi Rautela.

Rikku Rakesh Nath with daughter Dakshina, son-in-law Amit and other daughter, Shaina, Madhuri and Rekha.

Rakesh Roshan, Jitendra and Jackie Shroff at the event.

Jackie Shroff at the event.

Rekha and sister Radha Usman Syed with others at the event.

Madhuri Dixit at the event.

Rekha and Radha at the event.

Rikku Rakesh Nath, Dakshina, Amit, Shaina and son Karann at the event.

Madhuri was seen last in Karan Johar’s Kalank. The multi-starrer, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. The film, sadly, tanked badly at the box office. Speaking about its failure, Madhuri had told Mid Day, “I have been in the industry for more than three decades. Ups and downs are a part and parcel of our work. So, it doesn’t bother me much when a film doesn’t work. Everybody gave their best. No one goes to the sets to do a half-hearted job. But in the end, certain things aren’t in our control. We have to move on. The film was received well overseas.”

(All pics by Varinder Chawla)

Follow @htshowbiz for more