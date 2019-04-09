Madhuri Dixit says Kalank’s Tabah Ho Gaye different from Devdas’ Maar Dala, see pics

Kalank’s new song Tabah Ho Gaye, which is scheduled to release on Tuesday, stars Madhuri Dixit in her Kathak glory. Before its release, Madhuri spoke to DNA where she said that Tabah Ho Gaye is different from another song, picturised on her, Devdas’ Maar Dala.

On Monday, immediately after Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt shared the first look of Tabah Ho Gaye, people were quick to compare Baahar Begum’s song in Kalank to Chandramukhi’s iconic Maar Dala from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. Madhuri, however, feels both the songs are different as their characters are different.

She was quoted as saying: “Bahaar Begum is a different personality than say a Chandramukhi. So, we had to choreograph (the song) keeping her mentality in mind. The challenge in this was that Bahaar Begum’s character is such that given a choice maybe she wouldn’t have danced also. Her character is like that.”

“It has a very balanced kind of choreography where it’s not over the top where she’s like ‘Oh common I’m going to dance’. Also, it comes at a very emotional point in the movie. It’s a slow song. It’s an emotional song. The whole story and the characters come together in the song. So, it’s not just a song but it’s also about the story that’s going around it. So all that had to be kept in mind.”

Kalank, an epic saga of love and loss set against the backdrop of partition of India, is replete with lavish sets and rich textures. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor apart from Madhuri in prominent roles. The various songs and trailer of the film has already created quite a buzz before its release on April 17.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 13:11 IST