Madhuri Dixit to work with Sanjay Dutt in Kalank; stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan too

After keeping silent for long about whether or not he is working with Madhuri Dixit on a film, Sanjay Dutt has finally confirmed the news. The actors, who are rumoured to have dated in the ‘90s, will be seen together in Kalank. Their last big release together was Khalnayak. The film is a period drama which also stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

Sanjay tweeted the news on Wednesday morning. “#KALANK, an epic drama directed by @abhivarman - Releasing April 19th, 2019. @MadhuriDixit @sonakshisinha @aliaa08 @Varun_dvn #AdityaRoyKapur @karanjohar #SajidNadiadwala @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies,” he wrote in his tweet. “KALANK- an EPIC DRAMA! So so sooo excited to be working with these phenomenal beautiful actors!!! Directed by my dearest friend #AbhishekVarman. Next year.. here we come..,” Alia tweeted as well.

Kalank is an epic drama set in the 1940s and will be directed by Abhishek Varman of 2 States. It will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. “Kalank has been an emotional journey for me! A germ of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago...a film that was in a pre production stage helmed by my father...am now proud to Pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of our director Abhishek Varman. A beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek,” Karan said about the film.

Read: One question about Madhuri Dixit was enough for Sanjay Dutt to walk away. Watch video

The film will begin shoot by the end of April and will release on April 19, 2019.

When the news of Madhuri Dixit stepping into Sridevi’s shoes in a period drama began almost a month ago, the departed actor’s daughter Janhvi had shared on social media, “Abhishek Varman’s next film was very close to mom’s heart... Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuri ji for now being a part of this beautiful film.”

At that time, it was speculated that the film will be titled Shiddat. Karan had taken to Twitter to dismiss the rumours, “Some clarifications! Yes. We are honoured and humbled to have Madhuri Dixit on board for Abhivarman’s next! No the film is not titled Shidhat! Yes the film will commence shoot in mid-April! The film’s final cast and credits will be announced soon!”

Sanjay will soon be seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Panipat; Madhuri will be seen in her first Marathi project Bucket List; Alia will be seen in Raazi, Gully Boy and Brahmastra and Varun will be seen in Sui Dhaga.

Follow @htshowbiz for more