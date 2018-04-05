One question about Madhuri Dixit was enough for Sanjay Dutt to walk away. Watch video

When Sanjay Dutt biopic was announced, many wondered whether the alleged Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit relationship will find a mention there. In the 90s, gossip suggested Madhuri and Sanjay were close before the actor was arrested in the illegal arms possession case of 1993. It was probably that incident that made them separate their paths.

Now, a new video has surfaced in which Sanjay Dutt can be seen walking away from a question about Madhuri Dixit. A journalist asked Dutt to comment about a project in which he is reuniting with Madhuri Dixit after 21 years. However, Dutt didn’t spend more than a split second in leaving the spot. It was so sudden that nobody knew how to react.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt was seen in Bhoomi that was touted as his comeback film in Bollywood. He started shooting for Bhoomi only after being released from Pune’s Yerawada jail.

Read: Baaghi 2 movie review: Goa bears Tiger Shroff’s wrath and so do we

The Supreme Court on March 21, 2013 sent Dutt to five years in jail in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. Dutt was released on February 25 last year.

Despite being hugely publicised, Bhoomi failed miserably at the box office. He is now shooting for third film in the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

The film will also see Jimmy Shergill, Mahie Gill and Chitrangada Singh along with Sanjay Dutt.

He is likely to have two more releases this year, Torbaz and Panipat, but their release dates haven’t been announced yet.