Mahabharat returns to TV, Varun Dhawan raps about 21-day lockdown

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 09:28 IST

Mahabharat to air at 12pm and 7pm every day on DD Bharti starting Saturday, announces Prakash Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has announced the airtime for the highly anticipated rerun of 80s hit show, Mahabharat. The epic series will air every day beginning Saturday. “Happy to announce that DD Bharati will relay from tomorrow Saturday 28th March, the popular serial ‘Mahabharat’ at 12 noon and 7 pm every day,” Javadekhar said, as reported by ANI.

Bollywood looking at losses of Rs 1300 due to Covid-19 lockdown, films expected to ‘eat each other’s business’

With fears of a global recession looming due to the coronavirus outbreak, India’s Hindi entertainment industry — one of the biggest in the world — is staring at a likely revenue loss of upwards of Rs 1300 crore, based on predicted domestic net collections of 12 big-ticket films that either released in March or were slated to release in April and May.

Priyanka Chopra’s grandmother used to tell her parents, ‘Who’s going to marry her? She can’t cook?’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has said in an interview that having a child with husband Nick Jonas is on the agenda. Priyanka appeared on the May cover of UK’s Tatler magazine. She credited her parents for being the biggest influence in her life.

Sandhya Mridul: ‘Those who are alone in times of panic, my heart goes out to you’

Sandhya Mridul, who is back in yet another powerful role of an obsessive mother, named Ajo,in web show, Mentalhood, turns 45 on Saturday. While the actor insists she is nowhere close to her character, she doesn’t mind bullying her mother to make her stay indoors amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The actor is currently maintaining a strong front by keeping herself busy with cooking, cleaning, singing and what not.

Varun Dhawan’s new rap features PM Narendra Modi’s 21-day lockdown speech. Watch video

Celebrities all over the world are using their social media reach to create awareness about coronavirus. Varun Dhawan found an innovative way to drive the message of social distancing home. In a video shared on his Instagram account, Varun turns rapper and urges fans to stay indoors.

