Mahie Gill: I’m not a confident person, if I had auditioned for Dev D, I’d have never gotten the part

Actor Mahie Gill doesn’t believe in going on a signing spree and take up a lot of films at the same time. All she wants is good work and interesting roles to come her way. But there’s one more thing that’s holding her back from being there on the big screen more often. The actor reveals, “I am not a very confident person. There’s no shame in asking for work but I just lack confidence. That’s the problem with me. I’m a very different person when I’m on [film] set and in my costume, but otherwise, I’m a boring person.”

All set for her next month’s release, Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gansgter 3, Mahie adds that she’s not been in touch with the filmmaker for many years. “Our last film was in 2013 and after that, there was no phone call to Tigmanshu sir from my side. Not that I didn’t want to —I want to meet people — but I don’t know how to go about it. I just assume that if I call someone, the person might be busy and I don’t want to disturb them. That’s always at the back of my mind,” she says.

Not just this, the Dev D (2009) actor feels that the very word audition gives her cold feet and she’s not at all good at that. “If anybody offers me for a role and asks me to audition for it, I leave that film. It’s that moment for me how one feels during exams. I get tensed and starts fumbling. I keep telling people if I had given the audition for Dev D, I would have never gotten the part. The moment that word audition comes or I’m in front of the camera, I forget everything.”

Asked if she has never giving formal auditions, Mahie says that was all before Dev D. “And, I used to fail every time. I’d forget my lines or stammer. I know people get amused and say that ‘she has done theatre but she can’t speak a word’. It’s not because I can’t speak, of course I can, I’ve performed for two hours on stage, but it’s just that the thing of audition gives me fright and I am not comfortable with it,” she signs off.

Interact with Monika Rawal Kukreja at Twitter/@monikarawal